Heidi Daus "New Wave" Goldtone Bead and Chain Convertible Necklace - Crystal

Heidi Daus "New Wave" Goldtone Bead and Chain Convertible Necklace Two distinct necklaces—a modern circle chain and a classic beaded strand—link up in this fabulously flexible design to give you what's next and now in Heidi Daus. Combined necklace approx. 39-1/4"L x 2"W; fits 19-1/4" to 39-1/4" Faceted bead necklace approx. 19-1/4"L Circle-chain necklace approx. 20"L Goldtone; oxidized, hammered finish Toggle clasps Manufacturer's lifetime limited warranty Color/Crystal Information Blue Zircon-Color - Indicolite-color crystals; blue AB glass beads Clear - Clear crystals; jet rainbow-color glass beads Smoke Topaz-Color - Smoked topaz-color crystals; metallic smoked topaz-color AB glass beads