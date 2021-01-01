Whether you’re seeking increased flexibility or a workout that challenges your whole body, the Gaiam® New Yoga Beginner’s Kit is a great way to get started. The alignment yoga mat features guides to correctly position your body during poses. Modify difficult poses, feel supported, and increase your flexibility with the yoga block. The yoga strap invites you to increase your range of motion and deepen your stretches, and you will also gain access to digital workouts to get you started. Kit Features: Mat printed with a guide to perfect your hand and feet placement Block modifies difficult poses by offering support and balance Strap increases flexibility and range of motion Includes digital workouts Manufacturer’s Warranty: 30 days