Maneuver through your day while reppin' for the greatest city in the world with the The Original Retro Brand New York Short Sleeve Mocktwist Tee. Short sleeve t-shirt boasts a faded New York text graphic at the chest. Crew neckline. Straight hemline. 60% polyester, 32% rayon, 8% spandex. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Made in the USA and imported. Measurements: Length: 27 in Chest Measurement: 40 in Sleeve Length: 13 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.