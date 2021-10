NYC is the heartbeat city of the USA, rich in culture and history. A must-have staple design and novelty outfit. Nice T-Shirt for a New Yorkers who live in Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island. This Classic Retro Vintage New York City 1624 USA Big Apple Design is a perfect keepsake for anyone that visits the economic heartbeat of the United States. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem