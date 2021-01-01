Play through another warm and sunny day sporting the lightweight and athletic PUMA Golf Newport Dress. Modern fit woven dress with an adjustable drawcord at the waist for customized comfort. dryCELL moisture-wicking technology draws away perspiration to promote a comfortably dry personal climate. Added stretch allows a wide range of motion and accelerated dry time. V-neck collar. Three-button placket. Sleeveless top. Dress comes with matching shorts. Flowing pleated hemline. 86% polyester, 14% elastane. Machine wash, dry flat. Imported.