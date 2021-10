Loints of Holland Next 52513 is a comfortable sandal designed with a feminine look and feel. Leather upper and insole. Featuring a small easy to walk in, tapered block heel for that little extra height. Designed with a single wide strap across the forefoot with side slat detailing and an adjustable ankle strap closure. Crafted with eco-friendly leather from Germany. Thermoplastic rubber outsole with slip resistant tread. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.