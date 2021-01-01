The Volcom Next In Line Crop Bikini Top is a unique swim style for both sun and fun that works with matching bottom or paired with your favorite flowy beach pants. Bikini bottoms sold separately. Crop top style. Scooping neckline. Adjustable shoulder straps. Removable bra cups. Flattering wide open back. Merrow stitch edge detail at bottom hem. Volcom logo metal badge at wearer's center back. 82% polyester, 18% elastane; Lining: 92% polyester, 8% elastane. Hand wash, line dry. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.