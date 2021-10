Minimal edge, maximum comfort. A trend-right sole, functional and decorative side zippers and metallic buckle details put this knee high, wide calf boot from Soul Naturalizer at the top of your list. Inspired by the way you live. High shaft boot with capable lug sole. Manmade upper with an almond toe. Outside decorative zipper, inside functional zip closure. All-Thru Comfort: soft foam lining, arch support with memory foam, sock lining, lightweight and flexible outsole. Soft fabric lining. Lug s