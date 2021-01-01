KHAITE Nia Top in Ivory 100% silk. Made in Turkey. Dry clean only. Keyhole neckline with pleated tie closure. Pleated cuffs with layered fabric and button closure. Godet pleat at back yoke. Semi-sheer. KTAH-WS41. 2159314. About the designer: KHAITE is a collection of womenswear and accessories that finds confidence in contrast of masculine and feminine, strength and softness, structure and fluidity, classic and modern. Designed to be cherished, each piece proposes a fresh balance of opposing elements while embodying a signature sensuality and ease.Founded in 2016, by creative director Catherine Holstein and based in New York, KHAITE evolves with each new season, building upon a foundation of robust yet polished items distinguished by exceptional materials and subtle yet striking details. The collection (pronounced “Kate”) takes its name from a Greek term for “long, flowing hair.”