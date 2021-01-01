Nicaraguan Plus Italian Perfection Mix Flag Heritage Tote Bag

Great Christmas Present For any one thats Half Nicaraguan and 1/2 Italian, Heritage, DNA, Nationaltiy Nicaraguan Pride, Italian Pride, Nicaragua Flag, Italy Flag, Great For Couples, Latino Culture, Hispanic, Latin 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.