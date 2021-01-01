Size & FitRegular fit for comfortable movement Product FeaturesDrawstring waistband for adjustable fit Two side pockets Nicce branding down left leg 60% cotton, 40% polyester Machine wash The Nicce Maxin Jog Short is imported. The Men's Nicce Maxin Jog Short has you covered whether you're exercising or kicking back. The simple design means they can be paired with almost anything for an easy outfit on the fly. Size: Small. Color: Grey. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton/Polyester. Nicce Men's Maxin Jog Short in Grey/White Size Small Cotton/Polyester