Size & FitStandard fit is athletic and relaxed Product FeaturesSuper soft and comfortable fleece material Ribbed cuffs and hem for durability Kangaroo pocket holds your essentials NICCE branding for style Machine wash The NICCE Mendoza Hoodie is imported. Nothing says classic like the Men's NICCE Mendoza Hoodie. NICCE branding and a classic, comfy fit team up on this hoodie to bring you all-day comfort and style. Size: Medium. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Nicce Men's Mendoza Hoodie in Black/Black Size Medium Fleece