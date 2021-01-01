Size & Fit Standard fit is athletic and relaxed Product Features Soft and lightweight cotton fabric supplies lightweight comfort Allover vertical striped pattern and NICCE branding amplifies flair Crew neckline ensures a long-lasting, quality fit 100% cotton Machine wash The NICCE Striped T-Shirt is imported. Mix it up in the versatile Men's NICCE Striped T-Shirt. With timeless vertical stripes and straightforward NICCE branding, you can dress it down with shorts and trainers when relaxing or dress it up with jeans and a clean pair of kicks when you need to turn up the style. Size: Medium. Color: White. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Nicce Men's Striped T-Shirt in White/White Size Medium 100% Cotton