Chic Home Nicki 1-Piece Reversible Pinch Pleat Sleeping Bag, Twin X-Long, Aqua

A youthful and fun sleeping bag perfect for sleep overs, slumber parties, tent forts, camping, dorm rooms, day care centers, pre-school and kindergarten nap time and so much more. The sleeping bag with cat ear hood features a pinch pleat design on the front and a polka dot pattern on the interior. Easy to use zipper closure lets you go from zipped up sleeping sack to unfolded blanket in seconds. Includes zipper lock storage bag, rolls up and stores easily to save space. Ideal for children and young adults up to 5 ft 2 in. Specifications: ? Color Scheme: Aqua Green, White ? Includes: ? 1pc Sleeping Bag with Cat Ear Hood ? Size: ? Zipped Up-Sleeping Bag (32" x 75") ? Unfolded-Blanket (64" x 75") ? Rolled Up (20" x 10" *10") ? Materials: Luxuriously brushed microfiber fabric, hypoallergenic synthetic down alternative filling Fabric and Design: ? Silky soft brushed microfiber cotton-feel material ? Fun, youthful design with pinch pleat on the front and polka dot pattern on the inside Features: ? Luxuriously soft feel for a great nap or night's sleep ? Hypoallergenic alternative down filling is perfect for those allergic to traditional down materials ? Built to last with premium fabrics and expert stitching Care Instructions Dry clean preferred. Machine washable, use front loader machine (or top loader without agitator) to avoid tearing, use cold water on gentle cycle, tumble dry low * Add 2 tennis balls to the dryer to speed up drying and add fluffiness The digital images we display have the most accurate color possible. However, due to differences in computer monitors, we cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen.