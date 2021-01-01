Hudson Jeans Nico Mid-Rise Super Skinny Ankle in Lucca

Nico Mid-Rise Super Skinny Ankle in Lucca is featured on ENHANCE by HUDSON - a slimming and super soft performance stretch denim that sculpts, molds, and holds every body type. The latest innovation in fabrication technology allows for great recovery and retention throughout the day. Featuring a mid-rise to above ankle fit boasting button and zip-fly closure. 81% cotton, 18% polyester, 1% elastane. Machine wash cold, do not bleach, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 28 in Outseam: 39 in Inseam: 28 in Front Rise: 9 in Back Rise: 13 in Leg Opening: 10 in Product measurements were taken using size 26, inseam 28. Please note that measurements may vary by size.