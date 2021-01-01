L*SPACE Nicola Coverup Poolside Stripe Dress in Peach. - size S (also in L, M, XS) L*SPACE Nicola Coverup Poolside Stripe Dress in Peach. - size S (also in L, M, XS) 81% viscose 19% modal. Made in India. Hand wash. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Detachable waist tie. Braided shoulder straps. LSPA-WD158. NCLCV21. California-based designer Monica Wise delivers a collection of stylish swimwear that brings a state of opulence to any poolside get-together. Pieces are fashion forward, offering modern designs in luxurious materials that are sophisticated, but also beach appropriate.