Nicole Lace Underwire Teddy

Make every fantasy your sexy reality in Oh La La Cheri lingerie. Glamorous silhouettes infused with sultry style define this collection of sexy pieces that are destined to intrigue and delight., Style Number: 51-11425 Turn heads in this sexy teddy with floral eyelash lace, Sheer unlined underwire cups with darted seams, Back adjustable stretch straps for the perfect fit, 3 column, 2 row hook & eye closure with keyhole back, Cheeky rear coverage with sheer lace detailing, Soft stretch nylon and lace with snap gusset Average Figure,Lace,Nylon,Spandex,Stretch Lace,NotMaternity,Sexy,Underwire,Teddy,Plunge front,Darted,Seamed,Unlined,Adjustable back straps,Lingerie