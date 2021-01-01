Embrace your casual style in the Stacy Adams Nicolo Lace-Up Espadrille with a cushioned insole for all-day comfort. Lace-up vamp. Round toe. Braided jute sidewall. Fully cushioned insole with memory foam. Leather upper. Textile lining and insole. Man-made outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in Weight: 10 oz Shaft: 3 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.