Kiwi Botanicals Night Cream, Nourishing, Manuka Honey, 2 Oz

This is our Nourishing Night Cream. It will give you a rich, restorative dose of deep moisturization overnight, leaving skin smooth, soft and glowing come morning. Formulated without parabens, phthalates, and sulfates. It is full of New Zealand-sourced Manuka honey, giant sea kelp, kiwi fruit extract, and vitamin B3. Manuka honey is a prized natural resource you can only find in New Zealand with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, & enzymes. In addition to this magical ingredient, our Nourishing Night Cream is also packed with giant sea kelp which soothes and calms dry skin, kiwi fruit extract which is high in antioxidants, that neutralize the free radicals that can damage healthy cells, and Vitamin B3 which has calming, clarifying, and moisture benefits. Before bed, unwind and apply liberally on the face, neck and decolletage?then wake to your very best self.