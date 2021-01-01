Night, by Guess, was introduced in 2013. This eau de toilette works well for men looking for a fresh scent that fits in well with the dance scene. The top notes are a blend of grapefruit, elemi, and pepper, with a heart of geranium and a base of black vanilla to complete the fragrance. Design house: Guess Inc. Scent name: Guess Night. Gender: Mens. Category: Perfume. Type: Fragrance. SubType: EDT Spray. Size: 3.4 oz. Style: GNIMTS34. Barcode: 3607346512609. Guess Night / Guess Inc. EDT Spray 3.4 oz (100 ml) (m). This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.