Night Light Bluetooth Speaker, Tranesca Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with 7 Color LED Light, Warm Night Light and Alarm

Warm Lights on a cold night: 3 levels of warm light mode and 7 colored light mode plus alarm clock function makes the product a perfect bedside lamp Easy to use: Easy to switch between different modes (Bluetooth, LED light, Alarm clock etc) together with Detailed Instruction Guide makes the product an absolutely no brainer Compact and Portable: Bluetooth protocol enables a maximum connect distance of 35 ft; Also comes with a built-in ion battery that can support music playing up to 4.5 hours thus making it a perfect companion outdoors Note: THIS SPEAKER DISPLAYS MILITARY TIME ONLY. 12 month hassle free return policy from Tranesca