GK Elite Nightfall Scoop Neck Gymnastics Leotard, Women's, Large, Black

Elegant as it is fierce, the GK Elite® Nightfall Scoop Neck Gymnastics Leotard ensures that all eyes fall on you when it’s time for your routine. Detailed with Swarovski® crystals along the neckline, this leotard sports a unique look that demands attention, while its 4-way stretch fabric responds to your every movement for superior execution. Sleek Design for Optimal Performance Sleeveless tank top provides maximized range of motion 4-way stretch fabric delivers an ultra-lightweight feel that responds to your movements Scoop neck and traditional leg cut Criss-cross backing offers additional flair without compromising comfort or performance Additional Details Includes matching hair scrunchie Manufacturer’s Warranty: 30 days