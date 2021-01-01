Nightmare on Elm Street Springwood Highschool P.E. T-Shirt

Nightmare on Elm Street Springwood Highschool P.E. is 100% authentic, officially licensed Nightmare on Elm Street apparel, that comes in t shirt, v-neck, tank top, longsleeve, pullover hoodie, sweatshirt, raglan, styles! A Nightmare on Elm Street is Wes Craven's definitive slasher film. Horror ensues when several teenagers fall victim to Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), a disfigured maniac who preys on the teenagers in their dreams. One of Johnny Depp's early roles. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem