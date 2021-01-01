Woven, Dri-FIT material offers structure and wicks away moisture Classic Swoosh branding for Nike's signature sporty touch Curved bill offers extended coverage from elements Six-paneled crown with eyelets offer a modern look and ventilated wear Back strap with stay-put closure for an adjustable, secure fit Body/back of front panel: 100% polyester and Underbill: 100% cotton Hand wash The Nike Dri-FIT Legacy91 Adjustable Training Hat is imported. Top off any look with the Nike Dri-FIT Legacy91 Adjustable Training Hat. A classic design that sticks true to the brand's signature sporty, low-key styling, this cap combines a ventilated construction with moisture-absorbing properties to keep you comfortable and dry. Whether you're pre- or post-workout or just casually wearing it, this hat is a must-have for anyone in motion. Size: One Size. Color: Blue. Gender: unisex. Age Group: adult. Material: 100% Cotton/100% Polyester. Nike Dri-FIT Legacy91 Adjustable Training Hat in Blue/Coast 100% Cotton/100% Polyester