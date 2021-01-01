Sizing Information UNISEX SIZING: Unisex shoes are equal to men's shoe sizing Women, select 1.5 sizes smaller than your typical shoe size Ex. If you wear a women's size 10, you would select an 8.5 in this sneaker Men, select your typical shoe size Product Features Genuine leather and textile upper Mid-cut collar for support Lace-up construction with heel pull tab Lightweight cushioning for comfort Durable, multidirectional traction outsole The Nike Fly. By Mid 2 is imported. Level up your game play with confidence when you step out in the Nike Fly. By Mid 2 Basketball Shoes. Built for on-court performance and boasting plenty of sleek style, these shoes are a must-have for budding ballers and pros alike. Size: 11.5. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Nike Fly. By Mid 2 Basketball Shoes in Black/Black Size 11.5 Leather