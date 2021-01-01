Nike M2Z Revival Hoodie - Mens Yellow/Yellow Size L

It's the ethical revival of a classic pullover! Featuring a recycled and organic blend construction, the Nike M2Z Revival Hoodie lets you feel as good as you look. With a minimum of 75% sustainable materials in its construction, this Nike hoodie uses a blend of recycled polyester, cotton, and organic cotton fibers. The unique coloring process, the graphics, and the trim details add to its eco-conscious construction. Nike M2Z Revival Hoodie features: The sustainable fabric extends a soft and warm feel. The coloring process utilizes fiber scraps and prevents water waste. Careful trimming offers better efficiency, lesser waste, and reinforced construction. Nike Grind logo and drawcord tips further utilize shoe manufacturing waste. Ribbed cuffs and hem ensure a cozy fit. Standard fit offers a relaxed, easy feel. Machine wash. 82% cotton/18% polyester. Imported.