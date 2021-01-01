Product Features Breathable mesh upper has leather and synthetic reinforcements Detailed stitching on the upper with the iconic Nike Swoosh Innovative lacing system gives you a personalized fit Visible Air at the heel and forefoot Flex grooves on the outsole enhance durability and traction Reflective material at the heel for low-light visibility Durable rubber traction outsole The Nike Air Max 95 Essential is imported. Let your shoe game shine with the Men's Nike Air Max 95 Essential Casual Shoes. Designed with inspiration taken from the human body, this legendary silhouette mixes unbelievable comfort with functionality for a classic yet modern look. Size: 9.5. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Nike Men's Air Max 95 Essential Casual Shoes in Black/Black Size 9.5 Leather