High-top basketball-inspired casual shoes Luxe suede upper for a sleek look Padded collar for comfort Overlays with exposed stitching Vulcanized construction for a streamlined look Herringbone traction outsole for grip The Nike Blazer Mid '77 Suede is imported. Up your style game with a vintage-inspired look with the Men's Nike Blazer Mid '77 Suede Casual Shoes. Featuring a high-top silhouette and plenty of retro hoops style, these sneakers are a must-have for your collection. Size: 10.5. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Nike Men's Blazer Mid '77 Suede Casual Shoes in Black/Black Size 10.5