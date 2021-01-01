Size & FitStandard fit with tapered leg Made from Sustainable MaterialsThis product is made with at least 75% recycled polyester fibers 100% polyester Product FeaturesSuper soft knit fabric for comfort Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat Elastic waistband for the perfect fit Machine wash The Nike Dri-FIT Academy Track Pants are imported. Sweat-wicking comfort is key when you're out on the field working hard. The Men's Nike Dri-FIT Academy Track Pants are here to provide the comfort you crave and performance specs you need during practice or game time. Size: 2X-Large. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: 100% Polyester/Knit/Fiber. Nike Men's Dri-FIT Academy Track Pants in Black/Black Size 2X-Large 100% Polyester/Knit/Fiber