Size & FitLoose fit is oversized and roomy Product FeaturesLightweight fabric with sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology Elastic waistband with drawcord Side pockets hold your essentials Cut-and-sew side panels use a shiny knit fabric 100% polyester Machine wash The Nike Dri-FIT Elite Stripe Basketball Shorts are imported. Elevate your on-court prowess in the Men's Nike Dri-FIT Elite Stripe Basketball Shorts. Built for the hardwood and featuring lightweight, sweat-wicking technology, stay cool and dry while you maintain a calm and collected attitude taking over the game. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Striped. Material: 100% Polyester/Knit. Nike Men's Dri-FIT Elite ripe Basketball Shorts in Black/Black Size ST 100% Polyester/Knit