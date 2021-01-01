Size & FitStandard fit is athletic and relaxed Made from Sustainable MaterialsFeel good about what you're wearing thanks to recycled polyester used to make this item Made with at least 50% recycled polyester fabric 100% polyester Product FeaturesPoly construction is super lightweight and smooth Powered with Dri-FIT technology to keep you cool and dry Curved hem for extended coverage Reflective elements for low-light visibility Machine wash The Nike Dri-FIT Miler Running T-Shirt is imported. Powered by performance, the Men's Nike Dri-FIT Miler Running T-Shirt is lightweight, sweat-wicking and super smooth. Take your next run to the next level in this must-have training top built for speed. Size: X-Large. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Nike Men's Dri-FIT Miler Running T-Shirt in Black/Black Size X-Large 100% Polyester