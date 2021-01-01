Size & Fit Standard fit is athletic and relaxed Made from Sustainable Materials This hoodie is made with 100% sustainable materials, using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibers 61% cotton, 39% polyester Product Features Comfortable material is infused with Dri-FIT to keep you cool and dry Pullover silhouette with adjustable hood Ribbed cuffs and hem Kangaroo pocket at the front Bold Swoosh logo on the chest Machine wash The Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Logo Hoodie is imported. Feel good about the clothing you rock on the streets. The Men's Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Logo Hoodie is a feel-good choice that boasts a sustainable construction and plenty of heritage Nike branding. Size: 4XL. Color: Blue. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton/Polyester/Fiber. Nike Men's Dri-FIT Swoosh Logo Hoodie in Blue/Obsidian Size 4XL Cotton/Polyester/Fiber