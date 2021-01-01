Size & FitStandard fit is athletic and relaxed 7" inseam Made from Sustainable MaterialsThis product is made with at least 50% recycled polyester fabric to save resources and decrease emissions 100% polyester Product FeaturesLightweight Nike Flex fabric with Dri-FIT technology Elastic waistband with drawcord Back zippered pocket holds your small-item essentials Side pockets for even more storage Side stripes with mesh enhanced breathability Machine wash The Nike Flex Stride Shorts are imported. Breathable comfort comes to life on the Men's Nike Flex Stride Shorts. Built to move, these performance-driven shorts are built with sustainable materials and let you focus on your run or workout ahead. Color: Orange. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Striped. Nike Men's Flex Stride Shorts in Orange/Light Sienna Size Small 100% Polyester