Size & Fit Standard fit is athletic and relaxed Product Features Lightweight mesh fabric with a mesh liner for soft comfort you can move in Giannis Antetokounmpo's "Freak" Swoosh logo design with his logo label on the tag for the signature look Lower legs embellished with an allover polka dot emboss with intricate knit tape along the sides Elastic waistband with an knotted drawcord ends for a personalized fit Side mesh-lined pockets allow space to stash essentials Bungee cords and toggles at the leg openings for a loose or dialed in look 100% polyester Machine wash The Nike Giannis Freak Mesh Basketball Shorts are imported. Conquer the court in the Men's Nike Giannis Freak Mesh Basketball Shorts. Super lightweight mesh fabric mimics your motions on the hardwood so you can breeze up and down the court in freaky fashion. Size: 2X-Large. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: 100% Polyester/Knit. Nike Men's Giannis Freak Mesh Basketball Shorts in Black/Black Size 2X-Large 100% Polyester/Knit