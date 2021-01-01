Size & FitStandard fit is athletic and relaxed Sleeveless construction for added breathability Product FeaturesLightweight materials is made with Dri-FIT material Rounded, ribbed neckband and ribbed armholes High-sweat zones on the back for added breathability 95% polyester, 5% cotton Machine wash The Nike Pro Training Tank is imported. Gear up for your next workout with the Men's Nike Pro Training Tank and experience sweat-wicking comfort built to keep you cool, dry and comfortable. This training tee is built for intensity and boasts the simplistic Nike branding you know and love. Size: Large. Color: Grey. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton/Polyester. Nike Men's Pro Training Tank Top in Grey/Light Smoke Grey Size Large Cotton/Polyester