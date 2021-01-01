Size & Fit Standard fit joggers are tapered through the leg and cuffed at the ankle Elasticized waistband with drawcord ensures the perfect fit Product Features Smooth woven fabric has a lightweight, tech-inspired feel Sweat-wicking technology keeps you dry Cargo pockets at legs for storage of essentials like cash, keys, and phone, while side zip hand pockets provide additional stash spots Nike embroidered branding throughout Adjustable toggle detail at cuffs so you can customize the look 94% nylon, 6% spandex Machine wash The Nike Sportswear Air Max Woven Cargo Jogger Pants are imported. Step out in sporty style in the Men's Nike Sportswear Air Max Woven Cargo Jogger Pants. The lightweight woven fabric keeps you cool and dry, while adjustable cuffs show off your sneakers. Size: Small. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Embroidered/Spot. Material: Nylon/Spandex. Nike Men's Sportswear Air Max Woven Cargo Jogger Pants in Black/Black Size Small Nylon/Spandex