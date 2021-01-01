Size & FitRegular fit for a relaxed, easy feel Product FeaturesPlush, ultra-soft french terry fabric Luxuriously sophisticated Nike branding adorns the front Ribbed cuffs to hold the shape in place Front pocket for storage or keeping your hands warm 80% cotton, 20% polyester Machine wash The Nike Sportswear Club French Terry Pullover Hoody is imported. Discover your new favorite hoody with a vintage look with the Men's Nike Sportswear Club French Terry Pullover Hoody. French terry fabric keeps you warm and cozy on chilly days and serves as the perfect backdrop for a worn aesthetic with sleek and stylish Nike branding. Size: Medium. Color: Grey. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton/Polyester. Nike Men's Sportswear Club French Terry Pullover Hoody in Grey/Anthracite Size Medium Cotton/Polyester