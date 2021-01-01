Size & Fit Relaxed, easygoing fit for comfort and an athletic look Shorts hit at the mid-thigh for a sleek look that isn't too short Product Features Unique woven, mixed material shorts can be worn in wet or dry conditions Twill fabric is super soft and smooth Mesh lining enhances breathability Elastic waistband ensures the perfect fit Side pockets hold your things Back pocket holds your essentials and drains water 100% polyester Machine wash The Nike Sportswear Flow Woven Shorts are imported. Rock the Men's Nike Sportswear Flow Woven Shorts on dry land or in the water and experience all-day comfort and plenty of low-key, Nike style. Size: 2X-Large. Color: Purple. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: 100% Polyester/Twill. Nike Men's Sportswear Flow Woven Shorts in Purple/Iced Lilac Size 2X-Large 100% Polyester/Twill