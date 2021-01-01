Size & FitStandard fit for easy all-day wear Product FeaturesRibbed crew newckline Print graphics at left breast and rear inspired by laundry detergent packaging 100% cotton Machine wash The Nike Sportswear Keep It Clean Graphic T-Shirt is imported. Few things are fresher than clean laundry, and that's the vibe the Swoosh is going for with the Men's Nike Sportswear Keep It Clean Graphic T-Shirt. Featuring that classic Nike fit and fun printed graphics inspired by laundry soap packaging on the rear, you'll have Ultra Drip in this tee. Size: X-Large. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Printed/Graphic. Nike Men's Sportswear Keep It Clean Graphic T-Shirt in Black/Black Size X-Large 100% Cotton