Size & Fit Loose fit is oversized and roomy Product Features Soft and textured fabric feels lightweight and cozy Dropped shoulders and longer sleeves deliver a relaxed, casual silhouette Puff print details have a raised, textured feel Unique Swoosh graphic at the chest with a positive message 100% cotton Machine wash The Nike Sportswear Sport Is Love T-Shirt is imported. Spread peace and love through our unified passion for sport in the Men's Nike Sportswear Sport Is Love T-Shirt. A loose fit and a psychedelic, groovy graphic gives this tee plenty of laid-back vibes and all-day comfort. Size: 2X-Large. Color: Blue. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Nike Men's Sportswear Sport Is Love T-Shirt in Blue/Rift Blue Size 2X-Large 100% Cotton