Nike Men's Standard Issue Jogger Pants in Grey/Dark Grey Heather Size Small Cotton/Polyester

Size & FitStandard fit joggers are cuffed at the ankle Product FeaturesMidweight French terry fabric is super soft and cozy Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from the body Elastic waistband ensures the perfect fit Zippered pocket at the thigh for easy-access storage Ribbed ankle cuffs show off your kicks 61% cotton, 39% recycled polyester Machine wash The Nike Standard Issue Jogger Pants are imported. Vintage in nature and comfortable by design, the Men's Nike Standard Issue Jogger Pants offer up the all-day performance you need to go from work to gym to home seamlessly.