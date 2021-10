A water-repellent finish and a roomy fit keep you dry and comfortable on and off the links in an anorak sporting raglan sleeves that won't inhibit your swing. It packs easily into a zippered pocket with a handy carabiner for easy carrying when the sun comes out. 29" length (size Medium) Half-zip closure Stand collar; fixed hood Elastic cuffs Kangaroo pocket Drawstring hem Packs into pocket Nike Repel technology keeps wind and rain at bay 100%