Size & Fit Standard fit is athletic and relaxed This product uses Men's sizing. Please refer to the size guide to get your best fit. Product Features Brushed fleece fabric design for extra softness Embroidered Nike branding at the left chest Paneled hood with drawcord for custom coverage Kangaroo pocket for convenient storage Slim ribbed hem and cuffs for a tailored look Machine wash The Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Embroidered Hoodie is imported Are you ready for premium comfort without the bulk? That's exactly what you get with the Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Embroidered Hoodie. Crafted from soft fleece fabric, this hoodie boasts a tailored look and customizable coverage. Size: Small. Color: Grey. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Embroidered Hoodie in Grey/Charcoal Heather Size Small