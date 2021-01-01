Supple leather blankets the upper, along with metallic hits and suede pops for a rich, luxurious look Iconic Air Force 1 design details Shadow pieces for a unique play on a classic Layered pieces add rich texture Slightly lifted midsole for a touch of height Rubber outsole with grippy traction pattern The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow SE is imported. A footwear icon gets a feminine, bold makeover on the Women's Nike Air Force 1 Shadow SE Casual Shoes. Featuring elevated design details and a layered, shadow-like look to the overlays and Nike Swoosh, this sneaker takes a classic to expressive new heights. Size: 12.0. Color: Blue/Off-White. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Leather/Suede. Nike Women's Air Force 1 Shadow SE Casual Shoes in Blue/Off-White/Shadow Sail Size 12.0 Leather/Suede