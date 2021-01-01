Leather, synthetic and textile upper is supportive and breathable Allover leopard print Welded overlays are a direct callout to the original Air Max 97 and provide durability Full-length Max Air unit for lightweight, responsive cushioning Rubber outsole for durable traction Innovative lacing system The Nike Air Max 97 SE Leopard is imported The iconic Air Max 97 gets a fierce, animal-kingdom-inspired makeover. The Women's Nike Air Max 97 SE Leopard Casual Shoe puts a modern twist on a classic, with an allover print that makes a statement! Size: 9.5. Color: Animal Print/Beige. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Nike Women's Air Max 97 SE Leopard Casual Shoes in Animal Print/Beige/Desert Sand Size 9.5 Leather