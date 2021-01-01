Weatherized knit upper to keep feet warm and dry Stylized Swoosh branding at medial heel quarters and lateral midfoot panels Insulated tongue keeps the feet warm in colder temperatures Zoom midsole cushioning for energy return Rubber outsole with micro-grooves and multidirectional tread for superior traction The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Shield Running Shoes are imported. Forget the forecast and focus on your run with the Women's Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Shield Running Shoes. Meticulously engineered to withstand the unkind elements for outdoor runs, these running sneakers help neutralize cold, damp conditions so nothing gets in the way of racking up the miles. Size: 9.5. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Nike Women's Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Shield Running Shoes in Black/Black Size 9.5 Knit