Size & Fit Standard fit for an easy, relaxed feel Elastic waistband with a curved shape for a flattering look Product Features Nike Flex fabric stretches and moves with you Dri-FIT technology wicks away moisture Side pockets 84% polyester, 16% spandex Machine wash The Nike Bliss Victory Crop Training Pants are imported. Lightweight and flexible, the Women's Nike Bliss Victory Crop Training Pants (Plus Size) feature sweat-wicking technology to keep you cool and dry as you move through your workout. Plus, ultra-soft fabric ensures total comfort no matter what you're up to Size: 2X-Large. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Polyester/Spandex. Nike Women's Bliss Victory Crop Training Pants (Plus Size) in Black/Black Size 2X-Large Polyester/Spandex