Size & Fit Tight, body-hugging fit Contoured elastic waistband with V-shape for a flattering look Cropped 7/8 length Product Features Stretchy, smooth fabric with sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology Non-sheer fabric passes the squat test Pocket at back waist is large enough for a phone, front drop-in pocket fits keys and cash Bold allover Zebra print for fierce style 76% polyester, 24% spandex Machine wash The Nike One Icon Clash Printed Cropped Training Tights are imported. A performance-ready pair of leggings that look just as good on the streets as they do in the gym, the Women's Nike One Icon Clash Training Tights deliver a stretchy, supportive feel for your active lifestyle. Dri-FIT technology wicks away sweat to keep you dry, while a bold print levels up the look. Size: Small. Color: White/Animal Print. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Printed/Zebra. Material: Polyester/Spandex. Nike Women's One Icon Clash Printed Cropped Training Tights in White/Animal Print/Purple Chalk Size Small Polyester/Spandex