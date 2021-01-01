Water-resistant crinkled nylon helps keep your things dry Zippered main compartment provides easy access to your things Internal mesh zip pocket keeps your things organized Easily adjustable strap provides a comfortable fit Durable metal hardware 8"L x 2"W x 6"H 100% nylon Spot clean The Nike One Luxe Waist Pack is imported. Wearable as a crossbody or at the waist, the Women's Nike One Luxe Waist Pack is a stylish and versatile way to keep your things secure and organized. Size: 1SZ. Color: Grey. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Nike Women's One Luxe Waist Pack in Grey/Cave Stone Size 1SZ 100% Nylon