Lightweight running sneakers Knit textile upper for breathability and comfort Overlays offer a snug fit and durability Soft foam midsole is lightweight and ultra-comfortable Plush lining and soft sockliner for even more added comfort Flexible traction outsole is made with rubber and offers grip on a variety of surfaces The Nike Revolution 5 is imported. A minimal yet sleek design teams up with the latest in cushioned comfort to bring you the Women's Nike Revolution 5 Running Shoes. Pound the pavement and get those miles in while experiencing top-of-the-line comfort while you run. Size: 11.5. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Nike Women's Revolution 5 Running Shoes in Black/Black Size 11.5 Knit